Stocks open higher on Wall Street following gains overseas

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street on Tuesday following gains in Europe, where markets rose on some encouraging economic data.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in the early going. European markets were up even more. Bond yields rose slightly, another sign that investors were regaining confidence in the economy. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market, another bullish signal.

Asian markets initially opened lower, spooked by reported comments by White House trade advisor Peter Navarro suggesting that the U.S. trade deal with China was in trouble.

However, Navarro said his comments were taken out of context, and President Trump tweeted that the agreement with China, the basis for a truce in a tariff war over technology and other problems, is still on. Trump tweeted: “The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!”

Advertisement

Comments by either side suggesting progress or problems with the trade agreement have added to the uncertainties prevailing in the midst of the pandemic, pushing and pulling at share prices.

After some early losses, markets pressed higher.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to finish at 22,549.05. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 1.6% to 24,907.34 and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.2% to 2,131.24. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 5,954.40, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 2,970.62.

European shares advanced after a measure of economic activity in the eurozone, the purchasing managers’ index, rose significantly in June from the month before. The index was just shy of the level that indicates the economy is growing again after a devastating plunge in the spring.

Advertisement

France’s CAC 40 gained 1.6% to 5,027, while Germany’s DAX rallied 2.6% to 12,584. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.3% to 6,235.

Investors are favoring retailers and other companies that are poised to do well now that more businesses have been given the go-ahead to reopen. But traders are also continuing to hedge their bets by snapping up traditionally less risky assets, such as government bonds and gold, which also rose.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 78 cents to $41.51 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 86 cents to $43.93 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 107.06 Japanese yen from 106.90 yen late Monday. The euro was trading at $1.1297, up from $1.1262.