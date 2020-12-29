Are you struggling to pay rent amid the economic downturn?
Your guide to our new economic reality.
Get our free business newsletter for insights and tips for getting by.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Your guide to our new economic reality.
Get our free business newsletter for insights and tips for getting by.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Stocks closed modestly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors turned cautious a day after major indexes closed at their latest record highs.
Unemployed people claiming federal benefits won’t see a one-week gap in their payments, despite the delay in President Donald Trump signing the program extension into law, according to the Department of Labor.
In Arizona, baseball’s Mark Ellis just sold a 10,000-square-foot mansion complete with a batting cage, rock-climbing wall and sports court.
Boeing Co.’s 737 Max has returned to commercial service in the U.S., with the first flight since two deadly crashes prompted the grounding.