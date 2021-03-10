How the stimulus bill will benefit you
The $1.9-trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill will benefit Californians at local, state and federal levels. The bill includes $1,400 checks, expanded unemployment benefits, the biggest-ever expansion of Obamacare, and new tax credits for people with children. Here’s what to expect and how it will affect you personally.
-
1
Who gets a $1,400 check, and other ways the COVID-19 relief bill may affect your pocketbook
A closer look at what’s in the COVID-19 economic relief bill, including when the $1,400 checks would arrive and who would get unemployment.
-
2
Roughly 29 million Americans stand to benefit from the first substantive federal expansion of Obamacare since 2010.
-
3
California’s economic recovery package includes $600 stimulus checks for low-income residents and aid for small businesses.
-
4
In all, the state will provide 5.7 million payments to low-income Californians as part of the $9.6-billion economic recovery package.
-
5
Heads up, small-business owners in Los Angeles: There’s free help to improve your online presence
L.A. Optimized is a free city program designed to help small businesses weather the pandemic by bolstering their websites, social media presence and e-commerce capabilities.
-
6
Did you collect unemployment benefits, create a home office, pick up gig work or pay big medical bills in 2020? Those kinds of changes can have tax implications.
-
7
President Biden’s executive orders and other directives include such topics as the eviction, stimulus checks, food benefits, worker safety, student loans and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
-
8
Mortgage interest rates are below 3%, leading to a wave of refinances and home purchases. If you’ve had a bankruptcy or been in a forbearance, you can still take advantage, but restrictions exist.
-
9
The new stimulus bill passed by Congress includes $25 billion in rental relief for struggling tenants, $2.6 billion of which is coming to California. Can I apply?
-
10
The bill extends protections approved last summer that were set to expire Sunday.
-
11
The new coronavirus economic stimulus package includes direct payments to many Americans. How much can I expect to get and when?