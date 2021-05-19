Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Business

Back to the office: Bracing for the return of in-person work

Animated illustration of a neon sign that says "RE-OPEN" where the "RE" is flickering.
(Stephanie DeAngelis / For The Times)
By Times staff | LOS ANGELES TIMES EXCLUSIVE
Share
1

After more than a year of Zooming from home, some companies are beginning to bring employees back to the office. Work is going to feel very different.

Some employees hope that a year of remote work will lead to greater flexibility and fewer commutes. Others can’t wait to return to their cubicles to see colleagues and get out of the house. Companies are weighing the risks and rewards of bringing employees back — and few are charting the exact same course.

Here’s what you need to know about returning to the office.

Going back to the office? We've got you covered

Business

Worried about returning to work? Here’s how some L.A. employers are handling it

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2020: Decals on the floor inside an elevator show where to stand, as protection against the coronavirus, at Hudson Pacific Properties, a big office landlord on Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Worried about returning to work? Here’s how some L.A. employers are handling it

As COVID-19 abates and California readies to reopen its economy on June 15, more employers are calling workers back to the office. The office? Who remembers that place? And what will the return look like?

Business

Hey, boss: Don’t expect to see me 5 days a week

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2020: Decals on the floor inside an elevator show where to stand, as protection against the coronavirus, at Hudson Pacific Properties, a big office landlord on Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Hey, boss: Don’t expect to see me 5 days a week

Most people say they aren’t ready to give up working from home. Some bosses are looking at a hybrid model. Others are eager to bring workers back.

More Coverage

Worried about returning to work? Here’s how some L.A. employers are handling it
The ultimate guide to working remotely forever

Business

The ultimate guide to working remotely forever

Illustration of a person working from home at a desk with a dog, laptop and plant.

Business

The ultimate guide to working remotely forever

Love remote work? Here are expert tips for how to negotiate a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement with your boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Share
Business