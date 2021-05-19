Back to the office: Bracing for the return of in-person work

After more than a year of Zooming from home, some companies are beginning to bring employees back to the office. Work is going to feel very different.
Some employees hope that a year of remote work will lead to greater flexibility and fewer commutes. Others can’t wait to return to their cubicles to see colleagues and get out of the house. Companies are weighing the risks and rewards of bringing employees back — and few are charting the exact same course.
Here’s what you need to know about returning to the office.
Going back to the office? We've got you covered
As COVID-19 abates and California readies to reopen its economy on June 15, more employers are calling workers back to the office. The office? Who remembers that place? And what will the return look like?
Most people say they aren’t ready to give up working from home. Some bosses are looking at a hybrid model. Others are eager to bring workers back.
Love remote work? Here are expert tips for how to negotiate a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement with your boss.