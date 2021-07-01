Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson plans to visit space before Jeff Bezos

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson plans to ride his rocket ship to space this month, putting him on track to beat Jeff Bezos in becoming the first billionaire to launch aboard his own rocket.

“I’m ready, fit and healthy to go,” Branson said in an interview Wednesday, being circumspect about the timing of the flight. Then, on Thursday, Virgin Galactic announced that he and three others would be aboard the test flight of the SpaceShipTwo Unity that’s scheduled to take place as soon as July 11.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is targeting July 20 for his rocket company Blue Origin’s first launch with people. The Blue Origin flight from West Texas will include Bezos, his brother, a charity auction winner who’s shelling out $28 million and a woman who went through astronaut testing in the early 1960s but was excluded from NASA’s astronaut corps because she was female.

Branson is to be joined on his flight by Beth Moses, Virgin Galactic’s head astronaut instructor; Colin Bennett, the company’s lead operations engineer; and Sirisha Bandla, the company’s vice president of government affairs and research operations, the company said.

Branson’s task during the trip will be to “evaluate the private astronaut experience” so he can improve it for future fliers, the company said.

Unlike Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are looking to send space tourists on brief up-and-down hops — not into orbit around the world.

Virgin Galactic plans three more test flights to the edge of space this summer and early fall, before launching customers. The company originally scheduled Branson on the second upcoming flight but has now moved him up to the sooner one.

Branson said Wednesday that it’s “very important” for potential customers to see him strap in for a ride before opening the doors to the paying public.

The thrill-seeking adventurer, who turns 71 in a few weeks, said he’s “not apprehensive at all” about launching into space.

“It’s a dream of a lifetime,” he said.

Last week, Virgin Galactic got the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval to start launching customers. More than 600 people already have reserved a ride to space. Tickets initially cost $250,000, but the price is expected to go up once the company starts accepting reservations again.

Virgin Galactic made its third flight to space in May, with two pilots in the cockpit of the winged spaceship. Like Virgin Orbit, Virgin Galactic uses an aircraft to get off the ground and waits until it reaches high altitude before releasing and firing the rocket.