McDonald’s to phase out plastic toys in Happy Meals worldwide by 2025
McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.
The fast-food giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.
Chicago-based McDonald’s sells more than 1 billion toys each year. The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared with 2018 levels.
Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald’s restaurants are offering only soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the U.K. in 2019.
