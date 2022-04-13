Advertisement
Share
Business

Shopping for a house this spring? Here’s what you face

Housing construction in Truckee is on the rise as more people can work virtually and want to get out of big cities.
Housing prices and construction in Truckee are on the rise as more people can work virtually and want to get out of big cities.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
Associated Press
Share

While demand for homes has remained red hot, market conditions have slowed the pace of sales nationally compared with a year ago. Below are some facts and figures that show what prospective home buyers are up against.

  • Just 870,000 homes were on the market as of the end of February, just above the record low set a month earlier, according to the National Assn. of Realtors. That amounts to a 1.7 months’ supply.
  • While sales have softened, the imbalance between supply and demand has pushed up prices. The median U.S. home price jumped 15% in February from a year earlier to $357,300, according to the National Association of Realtors.
  • Buyers are expected to not only come up with a sizable down payment, say 5% to 10% at least, but also money to cover a “home appraisal gap.” This has become more common as bidding wars push up the sale price on a home above its appraised value.
  • An average of 16% of the homes sold in January and February brought prices above their appraised value, according to CoreLogic. The average for all of last year was 15%, up from 9.5% in 2020. The historical norm is 7%.
    LONG BEACH, CA - MARCH 22: Portrait of first-time homebuyers Sarah Gonzalez and John Tran outside their home in North Long Beach on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. After saving for over 8 years for a down payment, the couple was able purchased the home in December of 2021. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

    Business

    For Subscribers

    Buying a house? Here’s an open secret: You don’t need to put 20% down

    Most people don’t buy a home with a 20% down payment. Here’s how you can put down less and get more help with down payment and closing costs.

  • The average interest rate on a 30-year home loan has climbed to around 4.7% from just above 3% a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Besides raising costs for home buyers, higher home loan rates can also dissuade some homeowners from selling, especially if they’ve bought or refinanced their home when mortgage rates fell to new lows early last year.
Illustration of a craftsman home with a key and ribbon below.

Business

For Subscribers

What to consider before starting the home hunt

Thinking of buying a house? This guide will help you better understand mortgages, navigate real estate apps and agents, negotiate wisely and more.

BusinessReal Estate

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement