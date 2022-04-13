Shopping for a house this spring? Here’s what you face

Thinking of buying a house? This guide will help you better understand mortgages, navigate real estate apps and agents, negotiate wisely and more.

Most people don’t buy a home with a 20% down payment. Here’s how you can put down less and get more help with down payment and closing costs.

While demand for homes has remained red hot, market conditions have slowed the pace of sales nationally compared with a year ago. Below are some facts and figures that show what prospective home buyers are up against.

Housing prices and construction in Truckee are on the rise as more people can work virtually and want to get out of big cities.

