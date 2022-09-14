Advertisement
Share
Business

EU court largely upholds $4-billion Google Android antitrust fine

Google building sign
One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld a huge antitrust fine issued to Google over its Android mobile operating system.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
LONDON — 

One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld the bloc’s biggest-ever antitrust fine, issued to Google by the EU’s competition enforcers in 2018 over its Android mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice’s General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a decision by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to fine Google more than 4 billion euros ($3.99 billion) for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said that “in order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement,” it’s appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros, according to a press summary of the decision. That’s slightly lower than the original 4.34-billion-euro penalty, and the court said its reasoning differed “in certain respects” from the commission’s.

Advertisement

The fine is one of three antitrust penalties totaling more than $8 billion that the European Commission hit Google with between 2017 and 2019.

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google is in the crosshairs of U.S. antitrust regulators who accuse it of wrongdoing similar to charges Microsoft faced 22 years ago, when Google was starting out in a Silicon Valley garage. How Google grew from its idealistic roots into what regulators describe as a cutthroat behemoth is a story shaped by unbridled ambition, savvy decision making, technology’s networking effects, lax regulatory oversight and the pressure to pump up profits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Technology and the Internet

A worker objected to Google’s Israel military contract. Google told her to move to Brazil

More than 500 Google workers are backing a colleague who alleges the tech giant retaliated against her by ordering her to move to another continent.

In its original decision, the commission said Google’s practices restrict competition and reduce choices for consumers.

It determined that Google broke EU rules by requiring smartphone makers to take a bundle of Google apps if they wanted any at all and prevented them from selling devices with altered versions of Android.

The bundle contained 11 apps, including YouTube, Maps and Gmail, but regulators focused on the three that had the biggest market share: Google Search, Chrome and the company’s Play Store for apps.

BusinessTechnology and the InternetWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement