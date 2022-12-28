Advertisement
The top 20 most-read Los Angeles Times business stories of 2022

The most popular business stories of the year covered a variety of topics, including Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the sale of L.A.'s most extravagant mansion.
(Los Angeles Times illustration / Photos by Allen J. Schaben, Myung J. Chun, Jason Armond, Carolyn Cole, Josh Edelson, Luis Sinco, Paul Kuroda, Evan Vucci, Patrick Pleul; Los Angeles Times, Associated Press)
By Lindsay Blakely
The year in business brought no shortage of good stories — including corporate shenanigans and misdeeds of L.A.’s wealthiest, key developments in the local labor movement and the complicated business of trying to secure permanent supportive shelter for the city’s unhoused.

Here’s a look at the top 20 most-read L.A. Times business stories of 2022 in descending order. Revisit some of your favorites. Check out what you might have missed. And be sure to let us know what stories you’d like to see us cover next year.

