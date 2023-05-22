TikTok sues Montana to block first statewide ban of app

The new Montana law will impose the broadest and strictest limitations on use of the social media platform yet.

TikTok sued Montana over the first statewide ban of the popular app, saying the state has trampled free-speech rights based on a misguided view that Chinese ownership of the platform poses a national security threat to the U.S.

The state’s Republican governor, Greg Gianforte, last week signed a measure that will prohibit the app’s download by the general public beginning next year.

“The state has enacted these extraordinary and unprecedented measures based on nothing more than unfounded speculation,” according to the complaint.

The company’s legal challenge to the ban Monday in federal court in Missoula follows a suit filed last week by a group of TikTok content creators who said the law violates the Constitution’s 1st Amendment and will disrupt their livelihoods.

“We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana,” the company said in a statement. “We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.”

A spokeswoman for Gianforte didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new Montana law will impose the broadest and strictest limitations on use of the social media platform yet, spurred by widespread governmental concerns about the Chinese government’s access to American users’ personal data.

While Montana is the first state to prohibit the general public from using the app, targeted bans focusing on government devices and networks cascaded across the country late last year. The U.S. government and 38 states have issued such bans and President Biden’s administration is in negotiations with TikTok to resolve national security concerns. The European Union, U.K., Canada and a handful of other countries have more recently imposed similar restrictions.

“The state claims that the government of the People’s Republic of China could access data about TikTok users, and that TikTok exposes minors to harmful online content,” according to the complaint. “Yet the state cites nothing to support these allegations, and the state’s bare speculation ignores the reality that plaintiff has not shared, and would not share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government, and has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok users.”

