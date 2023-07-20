Hotel workers kick off third wave of strikes in Hollywood, Pasadena

Esther Dorado, 70, who has worked 38 years in housekeeping at the Viceroy Hotel, joins fellow Unite Here Local 11 workers on the picket line in front of the hotel in Santa Monica on July 12.

Hundreds of hotel workers in Hollywood and Pasadena walked out this morning, kicking off a third wave of rolling strikes to hit the Southern California region this summer.

Workers from 1 Hotel West Hollywood, the Andaz West Hollywood, The W Hollywood, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Pedro, Hilton Glendale, Hyatt Place Pasadena, and the Sky Terrace Restaurant walked out starting at 5 a.m.

Workers are picketing for higher wages and better benefits and working conditions. Unite Here Local 11 says hotel employees are forced into long commutes because their pay hasn’t kept pace with soaring housing costs.

Advertisement

This wave of strikes comes after a tense bargaining session Tuesday at The Westin Bonaventure, the only hotel that has averted a strike after reaching a tentative deal before contracts representing some 15,000 workers expired June 30. Hotel representatives accused the union of failing to bargain in good faith, and Unite Here Local 11 vowed more strikes at hotels across Los Angeles and Orange counties. The session allegedly ended abruptly after the union put forth a new proposal that requires employers to offer permanent jobs to replacement workers brought in during the strike.

Keith Grossman, an attorney representing a coalition of 44 Southern California hotels, on Tuesday said that the proposal represented an improved wage offer, but it was rejected by the union.

“We are extremely disappointed that Local 11 refuses to bargain in good faith,” Grossman said. “Local 11 continues to signal that it is more interested in its political agenda than negotiating to reach an agreement.”

But Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said that the new wage proposal “moved backwards” and that hotel representatives “walked out” of the bargaining session.

In the middle of the city’s ”hot labor summer,” hotel workers, screenwriters and actors have overlapped in the strikes.

Advertisement

Christopher Granlund is a food runner at The W in West Hollywood, where he helps expedite orders between customers and the kitchen. He works between 30 and 35 hours a week at the hotel, about 20 hours as a contracted security guard at two night clubs in Little Tokyo and Hollywood, and picks up acting gigs when he can. He said his rent has increased from $1800 to $2000 per month in the last three years.

Since the second weekend of July when workers began pickets, Granlund said, The W has shifted from a full service breakfast to a buffet.

Business Worker strikes hit more hotels, this time near Disneyland Workers at four more hotels, including two near Disneyland, walked off the job Tuesday, joining a second wave of strikes to hit Southern California’s hospitality sector this summer.

“We can’t make special orders. There has been less turnout and it feels less personal,” Granlund said.

Granlund, a Marine veteran, moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue an education at an acting conservatory with help from the GI bill. Preparing for auditions takes up another four to five hours in his week.

“Higher wages would mean I could free up one of my jobs. It would give me a more comfortable sense of living to the point where I’m not afraid to take one day off to work on something,” Granlund said.

Petersen said that the union is reaching out to meeting organizers asking them to move their gatherings out of Los Angeles because the union can’t “guarantee labor peace.”

The union filed a letter this week to the the American Political Science Assn. and requested the association cancel its 2023 Annual Meeting from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2023. Scheduled to take place downtown at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles LA Live, the convention is expected to bring in almost 6,000 academics in political science to the city.

“Our struggle for a living wage is the same for all working people in Los Angeles, from teachers and adjunct professors to hotel workers to actors and writers,” the letter stated. “We believe that unless the hotel industry shares its historic profits, we may soon have no option but to call a boycott of the City of Los Angeles.”