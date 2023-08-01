Advertisement
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond is back, this time as an online retailer

A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed
Overstock.com is becoming Bed Bath & Beyond online after acquiring the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Associated Press
Share

Overstock officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S. after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million in June.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its online name and becoming Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn’t specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.

Overstock.com Chief Executive Jonathan Johnson told the Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the relaunch in Canada has “run without a hitch.” The company has added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items since its bid for the retailer became public last month, Johnson said.

Advertisement

The company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name, he said.

Johnson had said that the name change was necessary because Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That’s how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock fine-tuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond customer enters a store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but the company says its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday, April 23, 2023 in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Business

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection, but its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement