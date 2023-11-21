Advertisement
Business

CEO of world’s largest crypto exchange to plead guilty to criminal charges

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has agreed to step down as part of a sweeping deal with the Justice Department designed to keep the company operating.
(Associated Press)
By Chris Strohm
Bloomberg
Share

Binance Holdings Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao arrived in Seattle federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to money laundering charges under a sweeping deal worked out with the Justice Department designed to keep the company operating.

Zhao agreed to step down as part of the settlement, which included the Treasury Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to people familiar with the matter. Binance agreed to plead guilty to a criminal charge and pay a $4.3-billion fine, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal ends a years-long investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange.

Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were set to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce more details of the settlement.

The charges come as part of a settlement negotiated between the two sides that will resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing ranging from money laundering and bank fraud to violations of sanctions. Bloomberg News reported the settlement on Monday.

Advertisement

The resolution against the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and its CEO represents one of the largest penalties imposed within the cryptocurrency industry, which has been facing withering scrutiny from the Justice Department, other government agencies and lawmakers.

FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Associated Press on Nov. 16, 2021. Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are being sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for numerous alleged violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations. In its complaint Monday, March 27, 2023 the CFTC claimed that cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance “allegedly chose to knowingly disregard applicable provisions of the CEA while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit.” (AP Photo, File)

Business

Binance accused in SEC lawsuit of mishandling funds, violating securities laws

The lawsuit lists 13 charges against the firm and lays out the extent to which the firm’s owners knew of the alleged legal violations.

June 5, 2023

BNB, a cryptocurrency tied to the Binance ecosystem, slipped about 4% following the report. The token had hit a five-month high earlier in the day on the news that the DOJ would soon confirm its settlement with the exchange.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement