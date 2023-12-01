Advertisement
Business

Wall Street drifts lower following its best month in more than a year

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange floor
Markets marched steadily higher through much of November as investors grew hopeful that the Federal Reserve is finally done raising interest rates in its fight to control inflation.
(Ted Shaffrey / Associated Press)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Associated Press
Share

Stocks drifted lower in morning trading on Wall Street on Friday as the market comes off its best month in more than a year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 slipped 0.1%. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 57 points, or 0.2% to 36,011 as of 10:01 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.

Big communication and technology companies were the heaviest weights on the market. Chipmaker Intel fell 2.4% and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, fell 1.1%.

Wall Street had a mixed batch of late earnings reports and financial updates to review. Computer maker Dell fell 5.3% after giving investors a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast. Beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty rose 12% after reporting results that beat estimates.

Investors were dealing with an otherwise quiet day in a week that included some key economic reports. Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices were relatively stable. European markets were slightly higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

Advertisement
FILE - A George Mason University fan holds up a Sports Illustrated magazine at a send off for the team, March 29, 2006, in Fairfax, Va. Sports Illustrated is the latest media company damaged by being less than forthcoming about who or what is writing its stories. The website Futurism reported that the once-grand magazine used articles with “authors” who apparently don't exist, with photos generated by AI. The magazine denied claims that some articles themselves were AI-assisted, but has cut ties with a vendor it hired to produce the articles. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

Technology and the Internet

Column: The depressing fall of Sports Illustrated reveals the real tragedy of AI

The tragedy of AI is not that it stands to replace good journalists, but that it takes every gross, callous move made by management to degrade the production of content — and promises to accelerate it.

Dec. 1, 2023

Markets marched steadily higher through much of November as investors grew hopeful that the Federal Reserve is finally done raising interest rates in its fight to control inflation. Recent economic data supports that view.

On Thursday, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation showed a cooling last month. Inflation has been easing overall since the middle of 2022 when the Fed started aggressively raising its benchmark interest rate.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement