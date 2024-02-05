Snap is cutting 10% of staff as social media cope with ad slump

The owner of Snapchat is cutting approximately 10% of its worldwide workforce, or about 540 employees. It’s just the latest tech company to announce layoffs.

Snap Inc. is reducing its workforce by roughly 10% worldwide, joining the chorus of technology companies that have announced fresh rounds of cuts since the start of the year.

The social-media platform company estimated that the reductions will result in pretax charges of $55 million to $75 million from severance and related costs, as well as other charges including $45 million to $55 million in future cash expenditures. Most of these costs will occur in the first quarter, Snap said in a filing Monday.

Like its social media peers, Snap has been working to offset a deceleration in ad revenue, coping with the slump by cutting jobs and culling projects that are no longer seen as a priority.

Advertisement

Just four months ago, Snap announced it was closing a division focused on making augmented reality services for businesses, pulling the plug on what was its latest attempt to diversify the ad-dependent company. Shuttering the business was expected to cut 170 jobs.

Snap said in a statement that the cuts are being made to “best position our business to execute on our highest priorities.”

The stock was down as much as 2.4% at $16.64 as New York trading got underway, tracking a broader pullback in the stock market.

The company employed about 5,400 workers as of September. A 10% reduction based off that total would amount to about 540 jobs lost. Snap said the mass layoffs may extend into the second quarter of 2024 while the company works to comply with local laws.

Snap’s job cuts add to the slew of grim announcements that have been made by technology companies since the beginning of this year as they seek to further cut costs.

Advertisement

Microsoft Corp., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Salesforce Inc. are among the more than 100 tech companies that have signaled layoffs in the past month, affecting close to 32,000 employees, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi.

Investors have generally cheered on the cost-cutting measures. Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon added a combined $336 billion in market value last week after beating quarterly earnings and outlook estimates, validating the belt-tightening strategies that have come to define the tech industry in the past year.

Snap is scheduled to report quarterly earnings Tuesday after markets close. Three months ago, the company reported a return to revenue growth after two periods of declines but cautioned that its progress may be blunted by advertiser delays brought on by the Israel-Hamas war.