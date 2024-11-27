Losses for Big Tech pull U.S. stock indexes lower

A sign marking a Wall Street intersection is shown in New York’s Financial District.

Technology stocks helped pull stocks lower Wednesday on Wall Street, handing the market its first loss in more than a week.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.4%, even though more stocks in the index notched gains than ended lower. The loss snapped a seven-day winning streak for the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.3%, its first loss after five gains. The Dow and S&P 500 remain near the all-time highs they set Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, fell 0.6%.

Losses for tech heavyweights such as Nvidia, Microsoft and Broadcom were the drag on the market. Semiconductor giant Nvidia fell 1.2%. Its huge value gives it outsized influence on market indexes. Microsoft fell 1.2% and Broadcom finished 3.1% lower.

Several personal computer makers also helped pull the market lower after their latest earnings reports.

HP sank 11.4% after giving investors a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast for its current quarter. Dell slid 12.2% after its latest quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Advertisement

Gains for financial and healthcare companies helped temper the market’s losses. Berkshire Hathaway rose 0.9% and Merck & Co. added 1.5%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 22.89 points to 5,998.74, while the Dow dropped 138.25 points to 44,722.06. The Nasdaq fell 115.10 points to 19,060.48.

Traders also had their eye on new reports on the economy and inflation Wednesday.

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from July through September, according to the Commerce Department, leaving its original estimate of third-quarter growth unchanged. The growth was driven by strong consumer spending and a surge in exports.

Advertisement

The update followed a report Tuesday from the Conference Board that said confidence among U.S. consumers improved in November, but not by as much as economists expected.

Consumers have been driving economic growth, but the latest round of earnings reports from retailers shows a mixed and more cautious picture.

Department store operator Nordstrom fell 8.1% after warning investors about a trend toward weakening sales that started in late October. Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters jumped 18.3% after beating analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts. Weeks earlier, retail giant Target gave investors a discouraging forecast for the holiday season, while Walmart provided a more encouraging forecast.

Consumers, though resilient, are still facing pressure from inflation. The latest update from the U.S. government shows that inflation accelerated last month. The personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE, rose to 2.3% in October from 2.1% in September.

Overall, the rate of inflation has been falling broadly since it peaked more than two years ago. The PCE, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, was just below 7.3% in June of 2022. Another measure of inflation, the consumer price index, peaked at 9.1% at the same time.

The latest inflation data, though, is a sign that the rate of inflation seems to be stalling as it falls to within range of the Fed’s target of 2%. The central bank started raising its benchmark interest rate from near zero in early 2022 to a two-decade high by the middle of 2023 and held it there in order to tame inflation.

Advertisement

The Fed started cutting its benchmark interest rate in September, followed by a second cut in November. Wall Street expects a similar quarter-point cut at the central bank’s upcoming meeting in December.

“Today’s data shouldn’t change views of the likely path for disinflation, however bumpy,” said David Alcaly, lead macroeconomic strategist at Lazard Asset Management. “But a lot of observers, probably including some at the Fed, are looking for reasons to get more hawkish on the outlook given the potential for inflationary policy change like new tariffs.”

President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China when he takes office in January. That could shock the economy by raising prices on a wide range of goods and accelerating the rate of inflation. Such a shift could prompt the Fed to rethink future cuts to interest rates.

Treasury yields slipped in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.25% from 4.30% late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely follows expected actions by the Fed, fell to 4.22% from 4.25% late Tuesday.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will reopen for half a day Friday.

Troise and Veiga write for the Associated Press.