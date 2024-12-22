Proprietary investment funds might offer a personal touch, but they come with an important catch

Proprietary funds created by brokerages and other financial institutions typically cannot be transferred. To get their money out an investor would have to sell the fund and suffer any tax consequences.

Dear Liz: One subject I’ve never seen you address is the use of proprietary funds by financial advisors. We’ve taken over the finances of my in-laws, whose advisor put their money in a well-balanced portfolio, but all within a proprietary fund group. We are more or less stuck with continuing with their advisor because only certain agents can manage those funds. Also, getting out of the funds would require paying substantial capital gains. I am counseling my adult children as they make their investment choices to do as we have done and stick with funds that could be ported to other advisors or managed personally so they don’t get in a similar situation. Thoughts?

Answer: Proprietary mutual funds have enough potential disadvantages that people should do plenty of research before committing their money.

Brokerages and other financial institutions create their own proprietary or “house brand” funds to compete with the “name brand” or third-party funds managed by outside companies. But while a name-brand fund can be moved to another brokerage, a proprietary fund is typically just that — proprietary to the firm that created it, and not transferable. To get your money out, you would have to sell the proprietary fund and suffer any tax consequences.

Brokerages typically say that proprietary funds allow them to customize investments for their clients. That may be true, but proprietary funds also allow them to make more money, creating a conflict of interest.

Dear Liz: I would like to comment on your response to the letter about the high cost of Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. You correctly noted the $2,000 cap on covered drug costs, starting next year. However, there is no cap on the cost of the monthly premiums. My cost for the Part D monthly premium went up about 25% for the 2025 year. So, although my annual out-of-pocket expense for my prescription drugs will be less in 2025, my total costs including premiums will be higher when compared to 2024.

Answer: The original writer implied that Medicare’s prescription drug coverage is always expensive, when in reality people’s costs vary depending on the drugs they take and the coverage offered by the private insurers they choose.

Monthly premiums for Part D range from $0 to more than $100, according to KFF, the nonprofit health research firm. The average premium for a stand-alone Part D plan is projected to decrease from $41.63 in 2024 to $40 next year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

As noted in a previous column, insurers are constantly changing their “formularies” of the drugs they cover. That’s why it’s important to shop each year during Medicare’s open enrollment to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

Dear Liz: You recently wrote about home equity lines of credit and home equity loans. You might have mentioned that these are tax deductible under certain circumstances.

Answer: Yes, but the circumstances are increasingly rare.

Technically, the interest on a home equity loan or line of credit can be deductible when the money is used to improve your home. However, you must be able to itemize your deductions to take advantage of this write-off. Thanks to increases in the standard deduction, fewer than 10% of taxpayers itemize.

Dear Liz: This is regarding the writer whose daughter is a 21-year-old single mom with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. Adults who are disabled before age 22 can be eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance under the Disabled Adult Child program. After two years of SSDI, she would be eligible for Medicare. An attorney who handles Social Security disability cases can help her apply for this valuable benefit.

Answer: Thank you. Normally, Social Security requires someone to have worked to earn benefits, but there are exceptions, and the Disabled Adult Child program is one of them. Benefits are based on a parent’s earnings record, so the adult child does not need to have a work history.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.