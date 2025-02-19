Wall Street drifts higher as Standard & Poor’s 500 adds to its record

The Standard & Poor’s 500 added to its record as U.S. stock indexes drifted through a quiet Wednesday on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after setting an all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite inched up 0.1%.

Microsoft was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 upward. It rose 1.3% after saying it had developed what it calls the world’s first “quantum processing unit,” which could lead to the development of much more powerful computers. Although the gain was relatively modest, Microsoft’s gargantuan size gives its stock’s movements huge sway on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

A 9.7% rally for Analog Devices also helped push the market higher. The semiconductor company reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, despite what Chief Executive Vincent Roche called a “challenging macro and geopolitical backdrop.”

Elon Musk’s Tesla rose 1.8%. It climbed after another electric-vehicle company, Nikola, plunged 39.1% following its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The electric truck maker said it will try to sell off its assets and wind down its business.

Those gains helped offset a 21.5% tumble for Celanese, which dropped even though the chemical company reported profit for the end of 2024 that topped analysts’ expectations. CEO Scott Richardson warned that it saw “demand deterioration that gave no sign of easing” during the last three months of the year, and the company expects weakness to continue for such core markets as automotive, construction and paints.

Toll Brothers, meanwhile, fell 5.9% after the home builder reported a weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. CEO Douglas Yearley Jr. said the company is seeing healthy demand for homes at the higher end of the price spectrum, but “affordability constraints” are hurting sales at the lower end.

A separate report Wednesday morning said home builders as a group broke ground on fewer U.S. houses last month than economists expected.

High mortgage rates are making it difficult for some potential home buyers to afford a house, even though the Federal Reserve began cutting its main interest rate in September to make things easier for the economy.

Mortgage rates have followed the trend of longer-term Treasury yields, which have remained relatively high in part because the U.S. economy has remained remarkably solid and because inflation hasn’t eased as much as hoped. Tariffs threatened by President Trump, along with other policies that could put upward pressure on inflation, also have caused some sharp swings for yields in the bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased a bit Wednesday and edged down to 4.53% from 4.55% late Tuesday. It was below 3.70% as recently as September and has approached 4.80% within the last few weeks.

Both the bond and the stock markets have increasingly been taking Trump’s tariffs in stride, after earlier showing much more trepidation. The hope on Wall Street is that Trump is using such threats merely as a tool to drive negotiations, and the ultimate effects won’t be as bad as they initially appeared.

All told, the S&P 500 added 14.57 points to finish at 6,144.15. The Dowrose 71.25 points to 44,627.59, and the Nasdaq composite gained 14.99 points to 20,056.25.

Such calm responses, though, could of course make things worse if conditions don’t go as Wall Street expects, or if it emboldens Trump to make even more forceful actions.

For its part, the Fed has signaled it may make fewer cuts this year than previously expected, in part because of worries that inflation will remain stubbornly above its 2% target. Cutting rates can boost the economy and boost prices for investments, but they can also give inflation more fuel.

Minutes released Wednesday for the Fed’s last policy meeting in January showed officials discussed how Trump’s proposed tariffs and mass deportations of migrants, as well as strong consumer spending, could push inflation higher this year.

In stock markets abroad, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.6% after a report showed United Kingdom inflation accelerated to a 10-month high. That could put pressure on the Bank of England, which had been cutting interest rates to invigorate its tepid economy.

Indexes fell more than 1% in other European markets, including in France and Germany, after finishing mixed across Asia. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%.

Choe writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Matt Ott and Zen Soo contributed to this report.