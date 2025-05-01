Electronic Arts lays off hundreds of workers in latest round of cuts

Electronic Arts, the global video game company, is slashing its workforce again.

The company, based in Redwood City, Calif., has eliminated several hundred positions, including about 100 jobs at Respawn, a video game development studio based in Los Angeles.

“As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organization that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth,” said Justin Higgs, a spokesman for Electronic Arts, in a statement.

The company, which has a large office in Marina del Rey, is helping employees explore new roles internally and providing support to affected workers, he added.

Bloomberg first reported the cuts, saying they affected between 300 and 400 people, citing a person familiar with the cuts.

The layoffs are the latest to hit Electronic Arts, which had about 13,700 employees as of March 2024.

The company in 2024 said it would cut about 5% of its workforce after announcing a similar cut a year earlier.

Electronic Arts has offices in California but also has workers across Europe and Asia. Respawn, the studio behind popular games “Apex Legends” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” has a big presence in Los Angeles but also opened studios in Canada and Wisconsin.

Respawn canceled the development of a “Titanfall” game that wasn’t close to being released, Bloomberg reported. The Titanfall franchise includes a series of first-person shooter games.

The company said in a statement this week on social media that it “made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.”

“These decisions are not easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected,” Respawn said in the statement.