LA Times Today: Apple’s $3,500 headset has potential for entertainment. But that’s not its biggest selling point

The new Apple Vision Pro VR headset was released today and features a unique partnership between Apple and Disney+ to bring users into their fantasy worlds. But some are raising concerns about privacy risks for users, and everyone around them.



L.A. Times senior entertainment editor Ryan Faughdner tried out the Vision Pro and wrote about its potential for immersive entertainment.