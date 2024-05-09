LA Times Today: Is your smart device safe from hackers? New FCC program will label cybersecure technology

Smart home devices are supposed to make our lives easier – from fridges that automatically update grocery lists to baby monitors that ease parents’ worried minds.



But cyber hackers are tapping into these devices and stealing personal information from U.S. households.



L.A. Times reporter Karen Garcia wrote about a new program that could help protect consumers.