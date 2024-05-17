LA Times Today: Washed Out’s new music video was created with AI. Is it a watershed moment for Sora?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Michael Jackson’s 1983 “Thriller” video, with its iconic zombie dance scene, is credited for transforming music videos into a serious art form – but that was more than 40 years ago.



Now with the rise in artificial intelligence, will the art of making music videos ever be the same?



L.A. Times entertainment business reporter Wendy Lee explained how one indie pop artist turned to A.I. for the making of his new music video.