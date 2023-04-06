LA Times Today: Afraid of AI? The startups selling it want you to be

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Is artificial intelligence coming for your job? Anxieties surrounding A.I. are so high, the Biden administration weighed in with a blueprint for an A.I. bill of rights.



L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant says not so fast on all the A.I. doom and gloom, but not for the reasons you might think. In his latest column, he explained why A.I. startups might actually want you to be afraid.