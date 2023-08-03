LA Times Today: Elon Musk has replaced Twitter with X — and an actual business with science fiction (Column)
Elon Musk told the little blue bird, “It’s not me, it’s you. Just like that, Twitter became an X.
Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year was met with jeers by some and enthusiasm by others. But his latest effort to transform the social media platform into X has left users with many questions.
L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant joined Lisa McRee with more on Musk’s latest moves.
