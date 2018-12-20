Amazon Alexa user gets 1,700 audio recordings of a stranger. Amazon calls it 'human error'

The incident in Germany follows a widely covered Alexa privacy mishap that occurred closer to Amazon's home. This year a family in Portland, Ore., discovered that its Alexa-powered Echo device had recorded their private conversation and sent it to a random person in their contacts list. That event, first reported by Washington state's KIRO-TV, went viral, highlighting the risks of keeping an always-on, internet-connected microphone in your most intimate spaces. At the time, Amazon described the chain of events as rare and said it was "evaluating options to make this case even less likely."