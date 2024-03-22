LA Times Today: The company behind ChatGPT has unveiled a new A.I. system that generates realistic videos

We are all familiar with the idiom, “Seeing is believing”. In the age of artificial intelligence, that might not be true.



The company behind ChatGPT has unveiled a new A.I. system that generates realistic videos. The rapid advancement of A.I. may add a grain of truth to another idiom, “Don’t believe your lying eyes”. Ramesh Srinivasan is the director of the UC Center for Global Digital Cultures at UCLA.