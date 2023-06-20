LA Times Today: Two Uber drivers read the fine print — and won millions for California gig workers
Ride sharing was a thing way before the pandemic, but when the world shut down, drivers truly became essential, delivering meals and groceries. In those uncertain times, many drivers appreciated the work, though not so much their pay.
Now, due to an arcane clause in the rules governing their compensation, drivers may be owed hundreds of millions of dollars.
Sergio Avedian is one of the drivers who discovered the discrepancy and a senior contributor to “The Rideshare Guy.” He spoke to Lisa McRee.
