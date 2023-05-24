LA Times Today: Californians deserve the right to repair their electronics — even if Big Tech hates it
If you own a cell phone, it’s likely that you’ve cracked your screen at some point. If you were unlucky but tech savvy, you could repair it yourself but most of us would head to a local cell phone repair shop. In recent years, manufacturers have made it harder to DIY or get repairs from third parties.
L.A. Times technology columnist Brian Merchant wrote about a bill that could change that.
