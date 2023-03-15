LA Times Today: Silicon Valley Bank broke. Silicon Valley is broken (Column)

After the failure of not one but two banks within the last week, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is laying the blame on Washington and the roll-back of rules placed on America’s banking system after the 2008 financial crisis.



But also under scrutiny today, the entire ecosystem of Silicon Valley fueled by a firehose of venture capital.



Brian Merchant has written books about the tech world and is a technology columnist for the L.A. Times.