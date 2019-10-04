PayPal pulls out of Facebook-led Libra cryptocurrency group

PayPal Holdings Inc. pulled out of the Libra Assn., dealing a blow to Facebook Inc.’s effort to develop a digital currency.

“PayPal has made the decision to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratize access to financial services for underserved populations,” the San Jose payments company said Friday in an emailed statement. A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment.

Several founding members of the Facebook-led project have been wavering over whether to fully embrace the effort because they’re concerned about maintaining positive relationships with regulators who have reservations about the initiative, people familiar with the matter said this week.

The Libra Assn., the group of companies Facebook has assembled to oversee the cryptocurrency, has 28 founding members. The organization has asked these members to reaffirm their commitment to the project later this month, according to three people familiar with the matter. Before Libra was unveiled, the companies signed nonbinding letters of intent to explore joining the association.

Dante Disparte, head of policy and communications for the Libra Assn., confirmed PayPal’s move and said the first Libra Council meeting will take place Oct. 14.

“This journey to build a generational payment network like the Libra project is not an easy path,” he added in a statement. “We recognize that change is hard, and that each organization that started this journey will have to make its own assessment of risks and rewards of being committed to seeing through the change that Libra promises.”

Disparte also said 1,500 “entities” have indicated “enthusiastic interest” in being part of the association.

PayPal departed with amicable words. “We remain supportive of Libra’s aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future,” the company said Friday. “Facebook has been a longstanding and valued strategic partner to PayPal, and we will continue to partner with and support Facebook in various capacities.”