Facebook is accused of discrimination in Justice Dept. lawsuit
The Trump administration filed a complaint accusing Facebook Inc. of discriminating against U.S. workers by reserving positions for foreigners with temporary H-1B visas.
The civil rights division of the Justice Department filed the administrative complaint Thursday.
“Facebook engaged in intentional and widespread violations of the law, by setting aside positions for temporary visa holders instead of considering interested and qualified U.S. workers,” Asst. Atty. Gen. Eric S. Dreiband said in a statement.
Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Your guide to our new economic reality.
Get our free business newsletter for insights and tips for getting by.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.