Facebook is accused of discrimination in Justice Dept. lawsuit

A Facebook sign in Menlo Park, Calif.
The Justice Department has filed a complaint saying Facebook discriminated against American workers by reserving jobs for holders of H-1B visas.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
The Trump administration filed a complaint accusing Facebook Inc. of discriminating against U.S. workers by reserving positions for foreigners with temporary H-1B visas.

The civil rights division of the Justice Department filed the administrative complaint Thursday.

“Facebook engaged in intentional and widespread violations of the law, by setting aside positions for temporary visa holders instead of considering interested and qualified U.S. workers,” Asst. Atty. Gen. Eric S. Dreiband said in a statement.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

