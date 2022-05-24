Tesla plans a drive-in movie restaurant in Hollywood

Four years ago, Elon Musk first tweeted about a “roller skates & rock restaurant” that would double as a charging station for electric vehicles.

Now Tesla Inc and its chief executive have taken a step closer to making that a reality. On May 19, the electric vehicle company submitted documents to the city of Los Angeles for a Tesla diner that would be open 24 hours a day at 7001 W. Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

As first reported by Electrek, the 9,300-square-foot space includes plans for a drive-in movie theater and a 28-stall supercharging station. Architectural plans show a two-story diner with more than 200 seats, both indoors and outside. The outdoor seats will have a direct view of two tall LED movie screens. Food will also reportedly be delivered to cars.

Almost a year ago, Tesla filed applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark a ‘T’ logo for an array of restaurant concepts, including self-service and takeout. The original location of the Tesla restaurant was reported to be in Santa Monica, although that Supercharger location opened in February without any branded eating options.

There are no further details on opening date or menus, and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plans for the Hollywood Supercharger restaurant must first be approved by the city. The design will reportedly be futuristic (no surprise) and would replace an outpost of the family friendly Shakey’s Pizza, a fixture in L.A.; the location is three blocks from actor Danny Trejos’ Trejos Coffee & Donuts, which anchors an iconic Hollywood corner.

Musk originally tweeted that the concept would be old-school drive-in, with roller skates. More recently he affirmed payment could be made in dogecoin.

Tesla’s stock has fallen 22% in the last month, for reasons such as exports to China, Musk’s bid to buy Twitter and sexual harassment allegations against the world’s richest man.

Bloomberg writer Hannah Elliott contributed to this report.