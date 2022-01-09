L.A. Times Today: What you need to know about California’s new composting law

In 1996, San Francisco started turning its food surplus from wholesale produce markets into compost.



Fast forward more than 25 years, thanks to a new law, many Californians are now required to separate organic material from their other garbage.



The goal is two-fold: ease pressure on landfills and help the fight against climate change.



L.A. Times Jim Rainey explains.