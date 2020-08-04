For some, the L.A. River is a way to escape the pandemic
Fishing the L.A. River offers a respite from the stresses of a global pandemic, social unrest and partisan politics — in a convenient socially distanced setting.
Robert Gourley is a video journalist with the Los Angeles Times. The native North Carolinian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards and College Photographer of the Year.