Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
For some, the L.A. River is a way to escape the pandemic
Share
California

For some, the L.A. River is a way to escape the pandemic

By Robert Gourley Video Journalist 
Aug. 4, 2020
1:33 PM
Share
Fishing the L.A. River offers a respite from the stresses of a global pandemic, social unrest and partisan politics — in a convenient socially distanced setting.
California
Robert Gourley

Robert Gourley is a video journalist with the Los Angeles Times. The native North Carolinian graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards and College Photographer of the Year.