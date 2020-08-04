Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Partygoer killed when gunfire breaks out at L.A. mansion
Partygoer killed when gunfire breaks out at L.A. mansion

Three people were shot, one fatally, at a party at a home on Mulholland Drive where police had investigated a disturbance hours earlier.

