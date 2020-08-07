Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
‘Broken’ coronavirus tracking system leaves California in the dark: ‘We have no idea’
Share
California

‘Broken’ coronavirus tracking system leaves California in the dark: ‘We have no idea’

Aug. 7, 2020
12:08 PM
Share
The lack of reliable test result data is disrupting pandemic response efforts, leaving officials in the dark about the spread of COVID-19.
California