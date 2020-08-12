Backyard learning pods

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

Parents are getting desperate. School is starting in a few weeks and, as of now, most Southland counties will open up with “virtual learning.”



With so many parents working from home, those with resources are rushing to hire tutors to create what are being called learning pods. But for many, that is not an option financially.



LA Times staff writer Nina Agrawal is following the story.