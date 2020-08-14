Police reform law proposed

The death of George Floyd prompted calls for major police reform across the nation.



Now, California lawmakers are considering a proposed law that would criminalize the so-called “blue code of silence” that many say contributed to Floyd’s death.



LA Times reporter Anita Chabria writes the bill has set up a fight between law enforcement agencies and state lawmakers.