Sheriff’s Department releases video that shows beginning of Andres Guardado’s fatal encounter with deputies
California

The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday released a short clip that captured the beginning of Andres Guardado’s encounter with two deputies before he was fatally shot by one.

Aug. 12, 2020
6:37 PM
