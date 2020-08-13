Huntington Beach has become a center of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures
As California grapples with the coronavirus surge – the debate over masks and social distancing is still contentious.
One popular beach town in Southern California has become a symbol of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures.
LA Times intern Jake Sheridan has written about the situation in Huntington Beach where there is no shortage of pandemic doubters.
