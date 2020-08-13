Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Huntington Beach has become a center of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures
Aug. 13, 2020
3:10 PM
As California grapples with the coronavirus surge – the debate over masks and social distancing is still contentious.

One popular beach town in Southern California has become a symbol of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures.

LA Times intern Jake Sheridan has written about the situation in Huntington Beach where there is no shortage of pandemic doubters.
