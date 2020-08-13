Huntington Beach has become a center of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

As California grapples with the coronavirus surge – the debate over masks and social distancing is still contentious.



One popular beach town in Southern California has become a symbol of resistance toward COVID-19 safety measures.



LA Times intern Jake Sheridan has written about the situation in Huntington Beach where there is no shortage of pandemic doubters.