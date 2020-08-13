Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lake fire spawned flame tornado
California

Aug. 13, 2020
12:54 PM
The Lake fire exhibited extreme and alarming behavior as it exploded in size in the Lake Hughes area Wednesday, at one point forming a tornado-like flaming vortex.
