Second Opinion with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

Amid the noise and chatter, we’re all searching for actual facts and hard data about the coronavirus.



Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the LA Times’ executive chairman, is also a surgeon and scientist whose company is currently researching immunotherapies for COVID-19.



Dr. Pat, along with other voices in medicine, has created “Second Opinion,” an LA Times Studio series to share the most updated science about the virus.