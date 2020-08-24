Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO |
Northern California braces as huge wildfires rage, more lightning is forecast
Share
California

Northern California braces as huge wildfires rage, more lightning is forecast

The next few days will be critical for California firefighters already pushed to capacity, as storms could bring lightning that ignites more fires.

Aug. 24, 2020
11:59 AM
Share
California