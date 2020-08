“COVID-19 will be with us for a long time,” says Gov. Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new plan Friday to rekindle a California economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a four-tier system in which counties must show consistent success in stemming transmission of the coronavirus before allowing businesses greater flexibility to reopen and group activities to resume.