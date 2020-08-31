50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium

Fifty years ago, the Mexican-American community in East Los Angeles had seen frustration fester over police brutality, underfunded schools, biased media coverage and the high toll the Vietnam War was taking on Mexican-American soldiers.



Then, on August 29th, 1970, activists took to the streets to protest the war.



But what started out as a rally, ended in chaos, and the death of LA Times columnist Ruben Salazar.



LA Times staff writers Carolina Miranda and Daniel Hernandez joined us as we looked back at the Chicano Moratorium, 50 years later.