10,000 Steps a Day in LA

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

Author Paul Haddad joins LA Times Today host Lisa McRee, to share some favorite walking routes featured in his book, “10,000 Steps a Day in L.A.”