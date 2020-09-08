Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
El Dorado fire sparked by pyrotechnic device used during gender-reveal party
California

El Dorado fire sparked by pyrotechnic device used during gender-reveal party

The 7,000-acre El Dorado fire was sparked by smoke devices used during a gender-reveal party at a Yucaipa park.

Sep. 8, 2020
12:21 PM
