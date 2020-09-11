Video shows O.C. sheriff’s deputy stealing from dead man’s house

Deputy Steve Hortz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave in connection with a Yorba Linda burglary.

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after authorities say he stole items from a home where an elderly man had recently died.



Officials allege the deputy, identified as Steve Hortz, who has been with the department 12 years, broke into the home at least three times.



Security camera video shows Hortz removing items including weapon safes, ceiling fans and cases containing unknown items from the home.



Hortz was arrested Thursday morning and has been placed on administrative leave.



