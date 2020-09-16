Chaos amid USPS cutbacks

Since 2001, the volume of first class mail passing through our post offices has dropped by 47 percent, and a re-evaluation of the system is a legitimate effort.



However, in the last few months, Californians have experienced lags in mail delivery and postal workers have reported sorting machines powered down and local mailboxes removed.



Times’ reporters Laura Nelson and Maya Lau shared what they’ve learned about the United States Postal Service.