Evacuations ordered as Bobcat fire intensifies

The Bobcat fire opened a new, dangerous front as it barreled toward homes in the Antelope Valley, prompting more evacuations.

More than a week after it started burning through the Angeles National Forest, the Bobcat fire prompted new evacuations near homes in the Antelope Valley.



For 12 days, the fire has menaced the San Gabriel Mountains, including foothill neighborhoods in Monrovia, Arcadia and other cities.



On Thursday night, evacuations were ordered on a different side of the fire for Wrightwood and Pinon Hills in San Bernardino County.



Officials say the fire’s spread in multiple directions is caused by a combination of bone-dry vegetation and rugged topography that makes it hard to fight.



As of Friday morning, the fire had grown to more than 60,000 acres and was 16% contained.